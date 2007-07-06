I'm Still Here

Hi everyone,You may or may not have noticed, I took a lengthy hiatus from blogging. There are a few reasons. First of all, summertime is always crazy for us, with odd and unpredictable schedules. Second, I have been busily doing a second draft of TINK. And third, I have been dealing with some personal issues which simply take TIME. Honestly, I'm not sure how often I'll be blogging in the near future.On Monday I'll post the final installment of my "Literary Life" ponderings. Just wanted you all to know I am still around! My son won a giant "Bearack Obama" bear at the county fair on the 4th... that was the highlight of the week. There is nothing funnier than a 10 year old answering the phone, holding her hand over the receiver, gesturing at her brother, and wih great puzzlement saying: "It's the Barack Obama campaign... for YOU????" Bearack comes home today.