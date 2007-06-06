The Story of Dolores Ibarruri
Hi, I know I've been absent for a while, but I am still ALIVE. I am very busy, but staying healthy, sane, and continuing to reach toward that wonderful state of: Happy, Joyous, and Free. It's hard work sometimes, you know?
One person that has inspired me lately is Dolores Ibarruri "La Pasionaria" of Spain.
Being a Spanish Civil War buff, I am quite inspired by this courageous woman. I have a friend who is a Spanish Civil War vet. He got blacklisted when he returned, and wasn't permitted to fight in WWII as he wanted because he was labelled a "Premature Anti-Fascist." Good God. And, he lost his teaching job and subsisted on pay from pushing a broom. His wife blacklisted as well.
Here is Dolores Ibarruri, the gifted speaker who inspired men like my friend, as well as Spain struggling under Franco. Her most famous quote is: “Better to die on one's feet than to live on one's knees.” Isn't that beautiful? And so true. We really need to value ourselves in order to be happy, joyous and free. Dolores was a strong strong woman who was unafraid to take a bold stand for her beliefs.
Here is a great article about the Passion Flower where you can read to find more about this impassioned woman who is so inspiring to me and countless others.
“No pasarán!” (“They shall not pass!”)
