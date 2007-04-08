Faery Cube

I thought this was kind of cool. Found it on a Myspace layouts page and customized it with a bunch of faery images in the public domain. We'll call it a celebration for hitting a milestone with TINK. :) Do I love that girl! But she can be soooo obstinate sometimes.... (Hm, reminds me of someone I know)You can customize your own cube at the link above.Happy Easter, all! I love Easter because, of course, Jesus's Resurrection is all about redemption--something in which I definitely believe. I would also like to wish everyone a Happy Passover as well. One of my most treasured memories is attending a Passover Seder with a friend a few years back. It is one of the most beautiful things that ever happened to me, and I'll always be grateful she let me share it. The Israelites' Exodus from Egypt is also a powerful tale about redemption and renewal.Speaking of which, I saw a guy celebrate 38 years of sobriety the other day. Who says there's no such thing as miracles? xo