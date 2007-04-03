EXCLUSIVE interview with Sopranos star Aida Turturro
Courtesy of dLife TV, please enjoy this exclusive interview with Sopranos star Aida Turturro. Aida discusses her life with Type 2 Diabetes and how it has impacted her day-to-day living as well as her career! Aida has battled Type 2 for the past four years.
As you probably know, Type 2 Diabetes differs from Type 1, but it is still a very important health concern. Many thanks to Tom Karlya at dLife for providing our network of Diabetes bloggers this EXCLUSIVE online interview. It will not be aired on TV!
