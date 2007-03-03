Aye... 'Tis True

Martha O'Connor's TINK, a reimagining of Tinker Bell from Peter Pan as a fierce Gaelic faerie born as a changeling to a band of 19th-century gypsies, to Peternelle van Arsdale at Putnam, in a pre-empt, for publication in late 2008 or early 2009, by Mary Evans at Mary Evans (NA).

I'm very shy lately about this sort of thing (would rather hide in my writing lair with pots of coffee and lavender incense!) but it's been announced on Publishers Marketplace and a bunch of people have asked me about it, so there's no hiding now:Yes, it is true. My latest book sold! It happened over vacation, four days after my agent submitted the book. I spoke to a number of insightful, enthusiastic editors at great publishers and was really, really flattered by all the interest. Any of these would have presented a wonderful opportunity, but the book could go to only one of them. The way it all ended was, Putnam made a pre-empt and we accepted. :) <--MeI'm thrilled to be working with the magnificent Peternelle van Arsdale - who completely "gets" this book - and I can't wait to see how this journey unfolds.More on the genesis of this book later. Do you ever feel as if your characters are speaking to you? This has been more like a haunting. It's a thrill though. Tink is a great gal, and I consider her a dear friend... though she does have lots and lots of dark secrets... almost as many as I do, lol :)xx